Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 37.2 %
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.35.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.
