Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 37.2 %

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.35.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 264.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 172,800 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 293,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 129,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 1,631.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 388,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

