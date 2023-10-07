NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and approximately $32.68 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00003920 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 977,372,817 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

