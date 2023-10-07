Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

NKTR opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.67. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $4.37.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 349.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.03%. The company had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 311,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 123,860 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,302,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 250,350 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.

