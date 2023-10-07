Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) Stock Price Down 13.1%

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 13.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 166,230 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 144,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Nemaura Medical from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

Nemaura Medical Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a market cap of $8.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70.

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nemaura Medical Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nemaura Medical

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nemaura Medical stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,483,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 8.59% of Nemaura Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nemaura Medical Company Profile

Nemaura Medical Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures continuous glucose monitoring system in the United States. It offers sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as screen pre-diabetic patients. The company also offers proBEAT, a wellness guidance notes, that provide prompts and educate users on factors affecting blood sugar profiles, as well as conducts diabetes prevention and reversal programs.

