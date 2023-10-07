NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Stephens upgraded NeoGenomics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.18.

NeoGenomics Stock Performance

Shares of NEO opened at $12.06 on Thursday. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.68.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $146.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.22 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 20.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NeoGenomics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in NeoGenomics by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 370,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 263,007 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in NeoGenomics by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 22,424 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in NeoGenomics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 19,588 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in NeoGenomics by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 106,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 13,087 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

