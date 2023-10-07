NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $26.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day moving average is $28.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NetScout Systems has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $38.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.69.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). NetScout Systems had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $211.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that NetScout Systems will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetScout Systems

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,135.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $194,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,710.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,135.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $417,440 in the last 90 days. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems in the first quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in NetScout Systems by 120.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetScout Systems

(Get Free Report)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.