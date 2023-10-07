Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NBIX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences to $123.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $113.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.86, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.44. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $89.04 and a 1-year high of $129.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.58.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $452.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.29 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jude Onyia sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $343,369.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,832.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $1,001,827.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,673,579.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jude Onyia sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $343,369.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,832.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,083 shares of company stock valued at $3,400,811 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 203.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Further Reading

