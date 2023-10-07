New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $8.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 8.73. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $12.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,044,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,763,000 after purchasing an additional 153,495 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 191,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 79,549 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,101,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 326,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 40,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

About New York Mortgage Trust



New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

