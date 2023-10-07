NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point lifted their target price on NewtekOne from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on NewtekOne from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on NewtekOne from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

NEWT stock opened at $13.86 on Thursday. NewtekOne has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $20.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.37.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.41 million. Equities research analysts expect that NewtekOne will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Barry Sloane acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.27 per share, with a total value of $34,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,128,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,481,388.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $150,310 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of NewtekOne by 127.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,320,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,537 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its position in shares of NewtekOne by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 41,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of NewtekOne by 40.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NewtekOne during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewtekOne during the first quarter worth about $1,705,000. 36.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

