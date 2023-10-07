NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,867,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 957,121 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 5.9% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned about 0.24% of NextEra Energy worth $361,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,735,968,000 after buying an additional 1,315,848,115 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,233,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,708,599,000 after buying an additional 749,254 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after buying an additional 30,218,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,947,000 after buying an additional 315,356 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.15.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $50.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.94. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 46.29%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

