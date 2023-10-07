Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $95.90

Shares of Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 95.90 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 95.90 ($1.16), with a volume of 573 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.50 ($1.24).

Nexus Infrastructure Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £9.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 121.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 145.53.

Nexus Infrastructure Company Profile

Nexus Infrastructure plc offers infrastructure and civil engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and installs drainage systems.

