NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Lifted by Godsey & Gibb Inc.

Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Williams Trading upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $97.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $148.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.06. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.07 and a 52 week high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.98%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

