Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited (ASX:NEC) Insider Mandy Pattinson Purchases 9,900 Shares

Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited (ASX:NEC – Get Free Report) insider Mandy Pattinson purchased 9,900 shares of Nine Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.02 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,998.00 ($12,737.58).

Nine Entertainment Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.00.

Nine Entertainment Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. Nine Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

About Nine Entertainment

Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Limited engages in the broadcasting and program production businesses across free to air television, video on demand, and metropolitan radio networks in Australia. It operates through Broadcasting, Digital and Publishing, Domain Group, and Stan segments. The company provides television services under the brands, including 9Network, Channel 9, 9Gem, 9Go!, 9Life, and 9Rush; video on demand platform under 9Now brand; radio stations under 2GB, 3AW, 4BC, and 6PR brands; and publishes newspapers, news-inserted magazines, digital, and events, as well as nine.com.au, a site of news, lifestyle, sport, and entertainment content.

