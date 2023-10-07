NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NIMC) Announces $1.94 Quarterly Dividend

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NIMC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.9375 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NIMC opened at $97.87 on Friday. NiSource has a 1 year low of $93.64 and a 1 year high of $107.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered NiSource from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Insider Activity at NiSource

In related news, EVP William Jr. Jefferson sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $130,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,254. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NiSource news, EVP William Jr. Jefferson sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $130,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,254. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Eugene Brown sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $372,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,989,085.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NiSource

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NiSource by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 708,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,074,000 after acquiring an additional 55,977 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in NiSource by 19.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,528,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in NiSource by 1.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 137,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,272,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in NiSource by 16.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after buying an additional 15,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 112.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 25,885 shares during the last quarter.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Stories

