NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) Trading 2.3% Higher

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.74. 25,468 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 97,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of NLS Pharmaceutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NLS Pharmaceutics by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 55,911 shares during the last quarter.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

