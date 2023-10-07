Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Trading Up 2.6%

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.96 and last traded at $3.95. Approximately 202,020 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,901,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Nordic American Tankers Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.82. The company has a market cap of $845.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $67.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordic American Tankers Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 14,048 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 25.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 606,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 122,381 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 26.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 128,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 26,995 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 11.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 257,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 25,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nordic American Tankers by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,897,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,082,000 after buying an additional 366,761 shares during the last quarter. 42.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

