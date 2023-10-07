Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Free Report) fell 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 3,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NDCVF. Barclays began coverage on shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, sells, and delivers integrated circuits (ICs) and related products and services for use in short- and long- range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company offers bluetooth and multiprotocol Systems-on-Chip (SoCs) that provides short-range connectivity; and Systems-in-Package (SiPs), which offers connectivity on long-range LTE-M and NB-IoT cellular networks.
