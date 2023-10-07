Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Northern Technologies International stock opened at $12.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $119.84 million, a PE ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 0.82. Northern Technologies International has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $14.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.02.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 5.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Technologies International will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTIC. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 14,119 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Northern Technologies International by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Northern Technologies International by 234.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Northern Technologies International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Northern Technologies International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. 30.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

