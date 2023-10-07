Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Northrim BanCorp stock opened at $39.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $225.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.79. Northrim BanCorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $56.77.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $32.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 19.92%. Analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrim BanCorp

In related news, Director Linda C. Thomas sold 1,200 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $48,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,722 shares in the company, valued at $151,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 3.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 22.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

