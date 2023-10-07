Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Insider Christopher Durant Turner Sells 7,995 Shares of Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Durant Turner sold 7,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $432,049.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,513 shares in the company, valued at $784,282.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Christopher Durant Turner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 26th, Christopher Durant Turner sold 2,365 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $110,800.25.

On Friday, July 28th, Christopher Durant Turner sold 2,665 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $130,398.45.

On Monday, July 24th, Christopher Durant Turner sold 200 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $9,364.00.

Nuvalent Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Nuvalent stock opened at $64.52 on Friday. Nuvalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $65.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. Analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NUVL has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvalent

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,690,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,643,000 after purchasing an additional 70,864 shares during the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuvalent by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,884,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,256,000 after acquiring an additional 95,511 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,396,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,076,000 after purchasing an additional 200,966 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,300,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,008,000 after purchasing an additional 45,041 shares during the period. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,281,000 after purchasing an additional 333,333 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuvalent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

Featured Articles

