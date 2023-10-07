Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) to Issue $0.04 Dividend

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NXC stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $15.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. 12.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

