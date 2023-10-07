Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Trading Down 1.4%

Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.75 and last traded at $10.75. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

Nuvera Communications Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nuvera Communications had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $16.29 million during the quarter.

Nuvera Communications Company Profile

Nuvera Communications, Inc operates as a diversified communications company in the United States. The company offers broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; and voice services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and network access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its network.

