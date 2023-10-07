NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NVDA. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.95.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.4 %

NVDA opened at $457.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $502.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $449.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total value of $14,440,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,980,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

