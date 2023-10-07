NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTNW) Stock Price Down 18.2%

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTNW – Get Free Report) dropped 18.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 21,047 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 61,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

NWTN Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.25.

Get NWTN alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of NWTN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NWTN by 151.7% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 146,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 88,544 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of NWTN during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NWTN by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 691,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 259,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NWTN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,156,000.

About NWTN

ICONIQ Holding Limited operates as a green mobility technology company which defines the smart passenger vehicle ("SPV") as a vehicle concept emphasizing AI technologies, autonomous driving, IoT connectivity, and a personalized passenger experience. The company's core technology advantages are characterized by modular pure electric platforms, digital on-board connectivity systems, continuously upgraded electric and electronic architectures, and autonomous driving technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NWTN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWTN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.