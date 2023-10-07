NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NXPI. TD Cowen lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.40.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 1.8 %

NXPI opened at $199.02 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $225.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.82.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $788,471.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $788,471.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $4,666,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,952,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,798 shares of company stock worth $7,731,819. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

