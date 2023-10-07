Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 102,306.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,610,509,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $83,327,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,937,176 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,879,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,664,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061,022 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,378,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,088,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,294 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,960,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,674,524,000 after purchasing an additional 399,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $53.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $216.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.