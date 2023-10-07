OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 7,151 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $7,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First American Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,031,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $779,858,000 after acquiring an additional 245,974 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First American Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,889,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,453,000 after acquiring an additional 329,543 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in First American Financial by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,610,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $479,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,428 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,981,000 after purchasing an additional 90,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,802,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,989,000 after purchasing an additional 62,625 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $54.22 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $64.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.83.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.39. First American Financial had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on First American Financial from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on First American Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of First American Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on First American Financial from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First American Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

