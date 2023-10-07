OLD National Bancorp IN Has $6.33 Million Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,397 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN owned 0.14% of Western Union worth $6,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $617,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,420 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,331 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,078,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $179,111,000 after buying an additional 6,638,884 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,663,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $119,291,000 after buying an additional 842,308 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,752,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $106,880,000 after buying an additional 19,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Western Union from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Western Union from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Union in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Western Union from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

Western Union Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:WU opened at $13.18 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.87.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.72%.

Western Union Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

