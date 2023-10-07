OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,678 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $5,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,935,000 after buying an additional 13,965 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,393,000 after purchasing an additional 55,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 48.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on VIRT. Citigroup upgraded Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Virtu Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

Virtu Financial stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $23.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $278.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.67 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 70.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Virtu Financial

In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $853,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 442,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,553,400.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu purchased 50,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $853,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,553,400.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joseph Molluso purchased 15,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $257,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 358,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,607.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

