OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 6,703 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,703 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.7% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $25,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 173.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 10,487 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its stake in AbbVie by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 866,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,012,000 after purchasing an additional 79,627 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in AbbVie by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in AbbVie by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,116,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,196,000 after purchasing an additional 164,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $148.24 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ABBV. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

