OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,599 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $7,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 54,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 17,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE CAG opened at $26.41 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,497,512.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,123.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

