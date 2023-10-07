Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Second Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OSBC

Old Second Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $13.79 on Thursday. Old Second Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $616.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.69.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.03 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 19.45%. On average, research analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 60,965 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,173,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,541,000 after buying an additional 179,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,827,000 after buying an additional 62,934 shares during the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.