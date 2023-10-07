OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 1,243 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 102,919.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,939,886,000 after purchasing an additional 458,110,957 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,495,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,245,185,000 after purchasing an additional 671,806 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.08.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $82.94 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The company has a market cap of $151.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Walt Disney's revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

