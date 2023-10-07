OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Takes Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GEHC stock opened at $68.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.09. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,206,887.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,613. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Stories

