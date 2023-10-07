Olympiad Research LP Acquires 140 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Olympiad Research LP boosted its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Nordson were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Nordson by 18.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nordson by 461.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Nordson by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nordson in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Nordson by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,615,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Nordson in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.71.

Nordson Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $222.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $202.57 and a 12-month high of $253.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.23 and its 200 day moving average is $229.84.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.03. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $648.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 31.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total value of $301,886.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,821.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nordson news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.92, for a total value of $516,186.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,140,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total value of $301,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,316 shares in the company, valued at $537,821.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,428. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

