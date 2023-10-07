Olympiad Research LP Acquires 305 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Olympiad Research LP boosted its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lantheus by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,121,000 after acquiring an additional 326,396 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Lantheus by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,731,000 after acquiring an additional 489,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lantheus by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,047,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lantheus by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,633,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,872,000 after buying an additional 62,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Lantheus by 369.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,454,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,115,000 after buying an additional 1,144,793 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In other Lantheus news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $97,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 90,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,898,065.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $97,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 90,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,898,065.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 2,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $189,059.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,976.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,161 shares of company stock worth $1,542,833 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Lantheus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.83.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $70.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.88. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.48 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 67.18% and a net margin of 2.97%. Analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

