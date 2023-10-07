Olympiad Research LP Boosts Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Olympiad Research LP raised its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 49.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mathes Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,768,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 17.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 76.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 93,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after acquiring an additional 40,556 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Newport Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VLO. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $164.00 to $156.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.53.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $126.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.51.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The business had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

