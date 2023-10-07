Olympiad Research LP Boosts Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Olympiad Research LP grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,610 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 13,185.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,731,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695,760 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $326,580,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,290,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,716,071,000 after buying an additional 1,898,766 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $267,123,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $823,704,000 after buying an additional 1,360,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Julie Southern acquired 203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Julie Southern acquired 203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,798 shares of company stock worth $7,731,819 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.40.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $199.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.44 and a 200-day moving average of $191.82. The firm has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $225.57.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.41%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

