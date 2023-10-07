Olympiad Research LP Invests $276,000 in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,451 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,345 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLF opened at $15.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 2.20. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $22.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLF shares. Citigroup raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.73.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

