Olympiad Research LP Invests $294,000 in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GES. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Guess? by 27.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guess? by 48.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Guess? by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Guess? in the first quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Guess? by 6.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GES shares. B. Riley started coverage on Guess? in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Guess? from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Guess? in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. 888 reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Guess? in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Guess? in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Guess? Price Performance

NYSE:GES opened at $20.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.89. Guess?, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $24.84.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $664.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.50 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Guess?, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Guess? Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

Insider Transactions at Guess?

In other news, Director Deborah Weinswig sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $158,814.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,173 shares in the company, valued at $441,554.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 49.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

