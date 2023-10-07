Olympiad Research LP Reduces Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Olympiad Research LP decreased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 124.4% during the second quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 148.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 311,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,709,000 after buying an additional 186,079 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 91,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,161,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.3% during the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. UBS Group started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.75.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $79.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.98. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $91.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.51.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,197.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

