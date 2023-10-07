Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Stock Price Up 10.1%

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Free Report) rose 10.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 752,742 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 494% from the average daily volume of 126,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMGA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Omega Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. Omega Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,283.72% and a negative return on equity of 97.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Omega Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Omega Therapeutics by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Omega Therapeutics by 260.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 39,934 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Omega Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Therapeutics by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,905,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,889,000 after acquiring an additional 873,823 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Therapeutics by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 852,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 509,492 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by restoring aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. It also develops OTX-2002 for hepatocellular carcinoma; OTX-2101 for non-small cell lung cancer; omega epigenomic controllers (OEC) for inflammatory lung diseases, such as neutrophilic asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, dermatological, oncology, and rheumatological indications; OEC candidates for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; liver regeneration medicines; and OEC candidates for patients with diabetes and other conditions to treat corneal epithelial injury.

