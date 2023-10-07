ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Holdings Cut by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. ONEOK accounts for 0.9% of Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OKE. First Command Bank increased its position in ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in ONEOK by 211.2% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OKE opened at $63.50 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.34.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 12.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Scotiabank upgraded ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.73.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

