Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $338,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD opened at $74.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.31. The company has a market capitalization of $93.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.96 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.05.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

