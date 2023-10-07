Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $348,000 Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 498.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,290,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,079,631,000 after acquiring an additional 10,238,110 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 96,256.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,986 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Blackstone by 98,060.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,037 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,546,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,848 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX stock opened at $105.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.89. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 191.52%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.03.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,391,651 shares of company stock valued at $199,054,287. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

