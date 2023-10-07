Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Invests $462,000 in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 14.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,573,000 after buying an additional 29,290 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in ASML by 5.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in ASML by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML in the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in ASML by 35.2% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $597.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $771.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $637.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $668.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 79.17%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.6281 per share. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 13.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASML. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. New Street Research cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $755.20.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

