Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Takes $207,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 299 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $342,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 12.7% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 697.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,355,000 after purchasing an additional 100,420 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 51.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 2,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 1.2 %

BlackRock stock opened at $648.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $682.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $680.91.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.3 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $751.92.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

