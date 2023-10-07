Optimi Health (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) Trading 4.7% Higher

Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 16,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Optimi Health Trading Down 2.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16.

About Optimi Health

Optimi Health Corp. develops an integrated functional mushroom brand that focuses on the health and wellness food markets in Canada. The company also focuses on the cultivation, extraction, processing, and distribution of strains of functional mushroom. It offers a range of fungi varieties, which include Lions Mane, Reishi, Turkey Tail, Chaga, and Cordyceps.

