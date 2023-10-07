Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) is Focused Investors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Focused Investors LLC decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,300,400 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 245,400 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 5.2% of Focused Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $154,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Oracle by 94,707.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $133,736,259,000 after buying an additional 1,121,800,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,130,967 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,883,809,000 after buying an additional 1,618,027 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,586,810 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,815,566,000 after buying an additional 1,570,528 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,753,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,572,592,000 after buying an additional 136,383 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 12.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,264,450,000 after buying an additional 2,644,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.96. The stock had a trading volume of 8,246,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,096,237. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.58 and a 200 day moving average of $108.39. The stock has a market cap of $301.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Several research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.04.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

