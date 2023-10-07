Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Godsey & Gibb Inc.

Godsey & Gibb Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,067 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 24,578 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 2.9% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $25,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,223 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Constitution Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. HSBC started coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.04.

Oracle Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $109.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.39. The company has a market capitalization of $301.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

